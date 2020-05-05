Dabur India Resumes Production at All Manufacturing Locations

New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) Homegrown FMCG major Dabur India on Tuesday said it has resumed production at all its manufacturing locations following the government relaxing guidelines for the third phase of lockdown.

The company, which earlier temporarily suspended production at all units till May 3, except for essential items like hand sanitisers, hand wash, disinfectants, ayurvedic medicines, juices, coconut water and honey, said its corporate office and regional offices have also started working with critical staff.

In view of the fresh guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on May 1 and after evaluating the ground situation, the company has resumed production at all manufacturing locations, Dabur India said in a regulatory filing.

"Corporate office and regional offices have started working with critical staff (in the first week)," it said, adding that it would then ramp up staff in a gradual manner.

All employees at work have been advised to strictly follow the social distancing and self-safety and hygiene protocols, Dabur India said.

The company said it has taken various initiatives to overcome the impact of COVID-19 and its "COVID Management Strategy has covered -- employee well being, brand building, driving sales growth, streamlining supply chain and community welfare".

During the past two months, Dabur said, "We have launched many new products across healthcare, home and personal care and food categories targeting the growing consumer needs for immunity-boosters and hygiene products.

