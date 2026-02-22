Bengaluru, February 22: The Karnataka government is considering a significant policy shift that could see a state-wide ban on mobile phone usage for children under the age of 16. During a legislative session on Saturday, February 21, Information Technology and Biotechnology Minister Priyank Kharge announced that the government is evaluating the feasibility of such a restriction. The proposal aims to address growing concerns regarding social media addiction, cyberbullying, and the potential exposure of minors to illegal drug networks through encrypted messaging platforms.

The initiative follows a series of consultations with child rights advocates and mental health experts who have flagged a sharp rise in "digital dependency" among teenagers. If implemented, Karnataka would be among the first states in India to codify such a restriction. The government is reportedly looking at international models, including Australia’s recent legislation, to determine how a ban could be effectively enforced without hindering educational needs. Karnataka Temple New Rules: Government Enforces Strict Rules and Mandatory Fees for Filming Video Reels at Muzrai Temples.

Mental Health and Safety Concerns

Minister Kharge highlighted that the unregulated access to smartphones has led to a surge in psychological issues among minors. Experts cited in the discussions noted that excessive screen time is contributing to sleep deprivation, anxiety, and a decline in academic performance across the state’s urban centers.

Beyond mental health, the government is particularly concerned about the safety of minors online. Authorities have noted that social media platforms are increasingly being used by bad actors to target vulnerable teenagers, ranging from financial scams to the distribution of synthetic drugs. Mobile Diktat in Rajasthan: Village Panchayat in Jalore Prohibits Daughters-in-Law and Young Women From Using Phones With Cameras Starting January 26.

The Enforcement Challenge

While the proposal has gained support from various parent-teacher associations, the government acknowledges that enforcement remains a primary hurdle. Officials are debating whether the ban should apply only to school premises or extend to a broader restriction on social media account ownership for those under 16.

"We are not against technology, but we must protect our children from the predatory aspects of the digital world," Kharge stated. The government plans to hold further stakeholder meetings with technology companies and legal experts to draft a framework that balances digital literacy with child safety.

The move comes at a time when several countries are tightening regulations on youth digital access. Australia recently moved to ban social media for those under 16, while various European nations have implemented strict "phone-free" policies within schools.

In Karnataka, a partial ban on mobile phones already exists in many private and government schools, but the proposed legislation would provide a comprehensive legal mandate for the first time. The state’s Child Welfare Committee has welcomed the move, suggesting that a "digital detox" is necessary to restore healthy social development in the post-pandemic era.

