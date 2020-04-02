Darul Uloom Firangi Mahal Lucknow Issues Fatwa for Getting Tested, Treated for Coronavirus

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 2 (ANI): Darul Uloom Firangi Mahal Lucknow on Thursday issued a fatwa that getting tested and treated for coronavirus is important and hiding the disease is a crime."Today Darul Uloom Firangi Mahal, Lucknow, has issued a fatwa that getting tested and treated for coronavirus is important for all and hiding this disease is a crime. Putting one's own and lives of others in danger is forbidden in Islam," Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali said."Allah has said in Quaran that if someone saves another person's life then it is the same as saving many lives. So, if someone is infected from coronavirus then it is important for that person to get treated. And if that person does not do so, other people's lives will be at stake," Firangi Mahali said. (ANI)

