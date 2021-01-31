The big-screen adaptation of Tony-winning Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen will release on September 24. Actor Ben Platt is reprising his Tony-winning titular role alongside Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Kaitlyn Dever, Amandla Stenberg, Colton Ryan, Nik Dodani, DeMarius Copes and Danny Pino. Camila Cabello’s Cinderella, Tom Holland’s Uncharted, Jared Leto’s Morbius and Ghostbusters: Afterlife Release Date Postponed

According to Variety, the story follows Evan Hansen (Platt), a high schooler with social anxiety who unintentionally gets caught up in a lie after the family of a classmate who died by suicide mistakes one of Hansen's letters for their son's suicide note.

Stephen Chbosky has directed the movie from a script by Steven Levenson, who also wrote the book for the stage musical. Marc Platt and Adam Siegel are producing the film via their Universal-based Marc Platt Productions.

