The United States has introduced a new food pyramid with significantly more meat, dairy and fat. Health and sustainability experts are alarmed.The United States has turned its food pyramid upside down — sending a signal far beyond supermarket shelves. That's because the new composition of the country's guidelines form the basis for government nutrition programs, from school cafeterias to the military to hospital food services.

US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. presented the new guidelines in January. They are visualized as an upside-down pyramid, with steak, chicken, cheese and dairy now occupying the broad base once held by grains.

The recommended protein intake has increased from 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight each day to 1.2-1.6 grams per kilogram of body weight. That's nearly double the amount recommended by German guidelines and the World Health Organization (WHO).

The new pyramid is intended to combat widespread diseases such as obesity and diabetes by placing greater restrictions on sugar, soft drinks and highly processed convenience foods and encouraging Americans to cook more with fresh ingredients.

The change was justified with hundreds of pages of appendices referring to studies on protein requirements and the harm caused by ultra-processed foods.

Meanwhile, some old cornerstones remain, with fruit and vegetables still explicitly recommended.

Eating less sugar and processed food sounds reasonable, but the visible break lies less in what has been removed than in what has been upgraded: red meat, butter, full-fat cheese and beef tallow are being rehabilitated as part of a "real food" diet. This increases the risk of cardiovascular disease, certain cancers (especially colon cancer), metabolic disorders such as type 2 diabetes and overall long-term mortality.

Protein offensive

In American school cafeterias and other public institutions, the proportion of highly processed products is likely to officially decline, which is generally a welcome change.

Kennedy wants to end the "war on protein" and is selling the changes as a fight for "real food."

But experts warn that reducing the consumption of highly processed convenience foods is merely a pretext.

Many institutions will struggle to meet the new requirements due to budget pressures, staff shortages and supply chain issues. Truly fresh cuisine without frozen and convenience foods is hardly feasible at that scale.

Researchers warn against too much fat

Cardiologists warn that the new pyramid could increase the consumption of saturated fats and salt, both of which are key risk factors for cardiovascular disease.

Additionally, the new pyramid has logical flaws. A marbled steak and several whole milk products alone can exceed the limits for saturated fatty acids specified in the US guidelines. Nutritional science organizations complain that although there has been talk of diversity in protein sources, meat clearly dominates the chart.

The WHO, often criticized by the US President Donald Trump's administration, has remained quiet. Critical comments have come mainly from independent nutritionists and professional associations, who are worried about higher saturated fat intake, industry influences and environmental consequences, among other things.

Scientific independence in question

The German Nutrition Society (DGE) has also questioned the scientific basis of the US shift, criticizing that the US committee responsible for the new guidelines has largely conducted its work behind closed doors, while transparent consultations have been scaled back.

The DGE pointed to evidence from studies that show no additional health benefits from a permanently increased protein intake above the previously recommended 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight per day. It also underscored that the American model doesn't systematically consider sustainability, that is, the the environmental and climate impacts of nutrition.

Instead, the new US pyramid primarily benefits the agricultural lobby and producers of animal-based foods, the DGE said.

The criticism is clear: the more politics is geared towards attracting votes and steak fans, the further it moves away from providing health advice based on reliable data.

