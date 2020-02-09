Death Toll from Coronavirus in China's Hubei Rises to 780

World. (File Image)

Hubei [China], Feb 9 (ANI): The death toll due to the deadly coronavirus in China's Hubei province has reached 780, Sputnik reported citing Chinese authorities on Sunday.According to the country's health officials, the number of people affected by the virus has reached 27,100. Over 1,400 people have recovered and have been discharged from the hospital."From 00:00 to 24:00 on 8 February 2020, 2,147 cases of coronavirus pneumonia were newly added in Hubei Province, of which 1,379 were registered in Wuhan. There were 81 new deaths in the province", read the statement from the Chinese Regional Health Committee.The novel coronavirus was first detected in China's Wuhan in late December and has since spread to more than 25 countries. (ANI)

