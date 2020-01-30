Surat: Sessions Court Issues Death Warrant For Convict in Rape & Murder Case

Representational Image (Photo: Amnesty International)

Surat, January 30: A court in Surat on Thursday issued death warrant for a 22-year-old man from Bihar, convicted for rape and murder of a three-year-old girl in the city in October 2018. The warrant, issued by additional sessions judge P S Kala, fixed February 29 as the date for hanging Anil Yadav, the convict. "Today the judge issued the death warrant. Nirbhaya Rape And Murder Case: Delhi Government Rejects Mercy Plea of Convict Mukesh Singh, L-G Forwards Plea to MHA.

According to the warrant the convict has to be hanged till death at Sabarmati jail in Ahmedabad at 4.30 am on February 29, 2020," government pleader Nayan Sukhadwala said. The court had sentenced Yadav to death under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act, which was upheld by the Gujarat High Court on December 27, 2019, he said. Nirbhaya Case: Convicts' Lawyer Files Fresh Plea Before Delhi Court, May Lead to Delay in Execution.

Yadav has not yet approached the Supreme Court against the high court's order confirming his death sentence, the government pleader added. A three-year-old girl went missing from her house in Godadara area of Surat city on October 14, 2018. The police found her body a day later in a locked room on the ground floor of the building where she lived. Yadav, who lived in the room, was missing.

A migrant labourer from Bihar, he knew the victim and her family. He was arrested from his village in Buxar district of Bihar five days after the body was discovered.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)