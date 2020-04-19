Dehradun Police Arrest Two People for Smuggling Drugs on Pretext of Supplying Vegetables

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 19: Dehradun Police on Sunday arrested two people, who were smuggling drugs on the pretext of supplying vegetables in Dehradun's Vikasnagar area.A total of 500 grams of illegal drugs were recovered from their possession, officials said.Further investigation is underway.This comes at the backdrop of a nationwide lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus with only essential services still operating. (ANI)

