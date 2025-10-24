New Delhi, October 24: As Delhi continues to grapple with deteriorating air quality, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday said that cloud seeding has become a necessity for the national capital and termed it a pioneering step in addressing the city's persistent environmental crisis. Speaking to ANI, Rekha Gupta said, "Cloud seeding is a necessity for Delhi and is the first experiment of its kind. We want to try it in Delhi to see if it can help us control this very serious environmental problem."

She added, "So the blessings of the people of Delhi are with the government, and we feel that this will be a successful experiment and in future, we will be able to overcome these environmental problems." Earlier, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa mentioned that there will be clouds over Delhi from October 28 to 30 and noted that the Delhi government is ready with physical trials and permissions to induce artificial rain on October 29. Delhi Air Pollution: Artificial Rain Planned in National Capital Around October 29 to Clean Air, Says CM Rekha Gupta.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi and its National Capital Region (NCR) was falling under the 'poor' and 'very poor' categories in several areas even as Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) remains in effect. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital stood at 292 as of 8 am today. In south-west Delhi's RK Puram, the AQI was recorded at 316, while Patparganj reported 323. Other areas such as Bawana (347), Burari (334), Ashok Vihar (320), and Jahangirpuri (348) continued to register 'Very Poor' readings. Delhi Air Pollution: City Chokes on Post-Diwali Smog, Air Quality Dips to ‘Very Poor’ Levels (Watch Videos).

The AQI at the ITO area was also recorded at 316, while the India Gate zone was recorded at 254.Air quality near AIIMS was measured at 295, while pollution levels around Akshardham Temple and Anand Vihar surged to 403, placing both locations in the 'Severe' category. In contrast, Dhaula Kuan recorded an AQI of 257, falling under the 'Poor' range.

