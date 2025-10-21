New Delhi, October 21: As the national capital grapples with deteriorating air quality following Diwali celebrations, health experts have raised concerns about the rising Air Quality Index (AQI) and its impact on vulnerable groups, particularly children, the elderly, and those with respiratory ailments. The festive season, coupled with seasonal weather changes and increased stubble burning in neighbouring states, has exacerbated pollution levels, prompting calls for preventive measures.

The Supreme Court had relaxed its earlier blanket prohibition on fireworks in the national capital and permitted the sale and use of green fireworks with some conditions. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had imposed Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the National Capital Region with immediate effect on Sunday. On the deteriorating condition, Dr. Nikhil Modi, Respiratory Medicine Specialist at Apollo Hospitals, explained the seasonal factors contributing to the spike in pollution. ‘Stop Blaming Deepawali for Sins of AAP’: BJP Blames Punjab Government, Farm Fires for Bad Air in Delhi Around Diwali.

"As winter approaches every year, we see the AQI start to rise because as the air cools, the wind speed decreases, and cold air does not rise, causing pollution to accumulate at lower levels. Before Diwali, we started seeing that the AQI was rising, and after Diwali, it was expected that the AQI would rise further. As soon as pollution increases, people with allergies and lung problems face issues like difficulty in breathing, coughing, watery eyes, and other symptoms. Patients have started coming right after the next day of Diwali," Dr. Modi said.

He advised, "To protect yourself, we must take preventive steps and have our medicines if there is an allergy or breathing problem. Children and elderly people should avoid going outdoors and wear masks whenever they go out." Dr. Dhiren Gupta, Co-Director and Paediatric Pulmonologist at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, also highlighted the severe impact of pollution on children and pregnant women. "Children's organs are delicate, and anything that affects delicate organs is more harmful. Pollution is detrimental to those suffering from asthma or other respiratory problems. If a normal person breathes in highly polluted air, changes occur in their lungs that can lead to pollution-induced asthma. Pollution not only affects pregnant women but also their children. The biggest problem is vehicular pollution," Dr. Gupta stated.

Meanwhile, Delhi's fire services reported a busy Diwali, with a slight decrease in emergency calls compared to last year. Deputy Chief Fire Officer AK Malik shared, "Yesterday, on Diwali day, we received 269 calls, which is less than last year's 318 calls. Our team responded swiftly, ensuring that no minor incidents escalated into major ones and no citizens were injured. A major incident in the Janakpuri area resulted in the rescue of seven people. Two firefighters sustained minor injuries in a major incident in Rupnagar, but their injuries are not serious." Delhi Air Pollution: City Wakes Up to Thick Smog After Diwali Night, Air Quality in 'Very Poor' Category (Watch Videos).

He added, "Before Diwali, we appealed to the people to be cautious while celebrating, which seems to have been heeded by the public." According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi stood at 359 as of 10 am today. As per the CPCB, Bawana recorded an AQI of 432 as of 10 am, Jahangirpuri had an AQI of 405, Ashok Vihar had an AQI of 408 and Wazirpur, with an AQI of 408, remains the worst hit area with air quality falling under the 'Severe' category. During the 'very poor' air quality, residents might face breathing difficulties, and one can develop respiratory illness on prolonged exposure.

