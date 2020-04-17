Delhi Barbers Gear Up to Observe All Precautions Against Coronavirus Once Salons Open

New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): Hairstylists across the national capital are set to follow social distancing and proper sanitisation of their equipment while using hand gloves and masks as a precaution against coronavirus when their salons open post lockdown or in case the Centre lifts the restrictions after April 20. Raju who owns a barbershop in Central Delhi said that if his salon opens after the government gives relaxation during the extended lockdown, then he will follow social distancing norms inside his shop.Raju in a telephonic conversation told ANI that he will not allow gathering of a large number of customers in his shop.Mahender Singh, who works in a barber shop in Central Delhi said, "We are planning to sanitise shaving brushes and shaving kits including scissors every time we use them.""We will clean every equipment after shaving of every customer is completed. We will not use it for another customer without sanitising it," he added. He also stressed for using one-time usable equipment like tissue papers to clean face and to use those products."I am facing financial problems due to no work but I am not going to anyone's house to cut hair or shave as it will result in the violation of norms of social distancing. I am with the government in the fight against COVID-19 and I hope that things will return to normal very soon," said Singh.He added that despite facing various issues amid the lockdown, he is not planning to return to his hometown, Rajasthan. (ANI)

