Delhi Cops Take Woman, Her Newborn to Hospital

New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Tuesday took a 22-year-old labourer, who delivered a premature baby, to a hospital in the national capital, officials said.

Police said they received information on Tuesday around 1 pm that a woman worker of NTPC delivered a premature baby and sought help in shifting to hospital.

Thereafter, the woman, who hails from Jharkhand, and the newborn were shifted to Apollo hospital, a senior police officer said.

