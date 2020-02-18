Delhi Govt to Engage 17,000 Volunteers to Hone Entrepreneurial Skills of Students

New Delhi [India], Feb 18 (ANI): The Delhi government is going to enrol 17,000 entrepreneurs as volunteers to help hone the "entrepreneurial mindset" amongst school students.Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday directed the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum (EMC) to engage the volunteers."We need to create a pool of 17,000 entrepreneurs to take them to each of the classrooms. There is the need to inculcate an entrepreneurial mindset amongst our students in which the Live Interactions with Entrepreneurs play a very important part. Our entrepreneurs' recollection of their journey will help the students learn from real-life experiences," said Manish Sisodia in a meeting with the EMC officials."During interaction sessions, we should have a two-way interaction between students and entrepreneurs in a small setting of 30-40 for better communication and understanding," he added.With the intent to build the entrepreneurship skills through live projects, the Delhi Government plans to give seed money to the students of classes 11th and 12th."The Delhi Government will be giving out seed money of Rs.1,000 to each student for their field project. They will be involved in entrepreneurial activities which will enable them to 'think-out-of-the box' and take on a solution-centric approach," said Sisodia.The Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum was started in the year 2019-20 to instil entrepreneurial mindsets in the students of Delhi Government schools.The EMC has been developed by the State Council of Educational Research And Training (SCERT) Delhi with the help of teachers and NGOs and focuses on providing real-life experiences to students which can help them turn out to be responsible profess. (ANI)

