Delhi Man Killed in Quarrel over Setting Up Cart

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) A 32-year-old man was stabbed to death on Saturday allegedly during a quarrel over setting up a cart in southeast Delhi's Nizamuddin area, police said.

The deceased man has been identified as Hasin, a resident of Khusro Nagar in the national capital, they said.

Police said the victim was involved in 17 criminal cases.

The police were informed about the incident by the man's wife, Kajal, around 9.15 am on Saturday. A police team reached the spot and found the body with multiple stab wounds. The team conducted an inquiry and found that Hasin was last seen with three men, a senior police officer said.

The men told police that the quarrel occurred between Hasin and the mother of a juvenile for setting up a cart.

Two juveniles, along with one Nikhil, hatched a conspiracy and stabbed Hasin.

Nikhil (20) was arrested and both the juveniles were apprehended. A murder case was registered at Hazrat Nizamuddin police station, the officer said, adding the knife was recovered from their possession.

