New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) The Delhi Metro has become the country's first large-scale urban transit system to join the Open Network for Digital Commerce, allowing users to book tickets through more than 10 popular apps.

With an average daily ridership of 6.5 million passengers, this integration marks a key step toward building a commuter-friendly, inter-operable digital mobility network, while eliminating the need for downloading a separate app, the DMRC said.

Users can book metro tickets on apps such as EaseMyTrip, Google Maps, NammaYatri, Rapido, and Redbus, among others, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

"The integration was made possible through a single-point connection facilitated by technology provider SequelString AI (SAI). Commuters can now access Delhi Metro ticketing services through various platforms, including journey planning apps, travel portals, and even a Telegram bot," the corporation said.

The new system benefits both inter-city and local commuters, the DMRC said, adding passengers travelling from Jaipur to Delhi can now book both bus and metro tickets in one go on the Redbus app.

Likewise, local users can plan multi-modal journeys using apps like Rapido, in which, a commuter can book a bike ride to a metro station, board the train, and complete the journey with another ride-all from the same app, the DMRC said.

"Delhi Metro was made live on the ONDC as a soft launch in November 2024. Now, tickets can be booked via apps such as EaseMyTrip, Google Maps, Highway Delite, Miles & Kilometres (via Telegram), NammaYatri, OneTicket, Rapido, Redbus, and Yatri Railways," it stated.

Vikas Kumar, Managing Director of the DMRC, said "This partnership with ONDC is part of our effort to simplify metro travel and bring it into the digital spaces people already use every day. By offering ticketing through multiple familiar apps, we are removing the friction that often comes with transit access."

