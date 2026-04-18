New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): The 129th meeting of the Enforcement Task Force (ETF) of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and adjoining areas was held on April 17 to review enforcement actions and inspections carried out across the National Capital Region (NCR) between March 27 and April 10, 2026.

According to an official release from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, during the 15 days, a total of 162 inspections were conducted by the Commission's flying squads, with 64 violations reported across key sectors. These included 25 inspections at Construction and Demolition (C&D) sites, 28 in the industrial sector, and 109 related to Diesel Generator (DG) sets.

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Of the total violations, 14 were reported from C&D sites, eight from industrial units, and 42 linked to DG sets. Based on the findings, the Task Force proposed closure of nine units, sealing of DG sets at 18 units, issuance of show cause notices (SCNs) to 11 units, and environmental compensation (EC) for six units.

The Task Force also reviewed enforcement actions taken since its previous meeting on April 2, noting that 46 closure, SCN, sealing, and EC letters were issued during this period. These included nine from the industrial sector, six from C&D sites, and 31 related to DG sets.

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It further took note of special enforcement drives, including inspections on road dust mitigation conducted by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram on April 7, where 126 violations were reported across multiple zones. Authorities have been directed to take corrective measures, including issuing SCNs in cases of repeated non-compliance.

The ETF stressed the need for focused enforcement in priority sectors such as DG sets, C&D activities, industrial emissions, and road dust management, while calling for stronger inter-agency coordination and expedited follow-up actions, the release stated.

Reviewing the cumulative enforcement status as of April 17, the Task Force noted that 26,834 units, projects, and entities have been inspected so far. Based on these inspections, 1,765 closure directions have been issued, of which 1,349 resumption orders were granted after verification of compliance.

Additionally, 123 cases have been referred to State Pollution Control Boards and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee for final decisions, while 293 entities remain under examination for possible resumption.

The Commission reiterated the importance of robust enforcement, improved data integrity, and strict adherence to environmental norms to ensure sustained improvement in air quality across the NCR. (ANI)

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