New Delhi, Oct 1: A government schoolteacher allegedly stabbed his wife to death in front of their nine-year-old daughter following an argument in southwest Delhi's Nawada, police said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Sanjay Pandita, has been apprehended, they said.

A senior police officer said they received information around 6.30 Friday evening that the woman had sustained serious injuries after an argument between the couple.

When police reached their Nawada Kakrola Housing Complex, the woman was found dead and her husband was missing.

Their daughter told the police that her father had stabbed her mother with a knife, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.

A murder case has been registered at Mohan Garden police station and a team has been formed to nab the accused, the DCP said.

The accused is a teacher at a government school.

Pandita has been caught from Dwarka Mor area, police said Saturday evening.

There was a marital discord between the couple and it is suspected that the incident happened due to a sudden provocation, the police said, adding further investigation is underway.