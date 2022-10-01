Ludhiana, October 1: In yet another incident of crimes against women, a man working in a factory allegedly raped his co-worker on Thursday. As per the report published by the Hindustan Times, the accused has been booked for raping the 19-year-old co-worker and posting her obscene pictures online.

As per the reports, the accused has been identified as Gurdeep Singh, a resident of Naginder Nagar. The victim, a resident of Jaswal Colony, and the accused worked together at a garment factory on Kailash Nagar Road. Rajasthan Shocker: Eight Youths Gang-Rape Minor in Alwar; Film Act and Make Video Viral.

Reportedly, the survivor told police that the accused had raped her twice at a hotel on Chandigarh Road and recorded video and taken pictures of her in a compromising position. According to the victim, the accused also blackmailed her by threatening to upload the videos and pictures online if she protested his advances. Kerala: Man Sentenced to 142 Years in Jail and Fined Rs 5 Lakh for Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl For Two Years.

However, the woman shared her ordeal with her parents after the accused posted her lewd pictures and videos on multiple WhatsApp groups. Following this, the victim, along with her parents approached the police and lodged a complaint. Acting swiftly on the complaint, cops lodged an FIR.

The investigating officer said that an FIR has been lodged against the accused under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 of the IT Act. A search is on for his arrest.

