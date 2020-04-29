Delhi Violence: HC Adjourns Hearing on Bail Plea of Shahrukh Pathan to May 1

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Delhi High Court on Wednesday adjourned hearing on the bail plea of Shahrukh Pathan, the man who allegedly opened fire at police personnel on February 24 during violence in the capital's North-East area.A single-judge bench of Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva adjourned the matter and slated it for further hearing on May 1.Earlier, the court had issued a notice to Delhi Police and sought its response on the bail plea.Pathan's advocate Asghar Khan and Abdul Tahir Khan have sought bail citing overcrowding in jail and being in custody for more than one month.According to police, Pathan initially kept roaming around in the national capital before slipping away to Punjab and Uttar Pradesh's Shamli, from where he was arrested later.According to sources, on February 24, after the incident, Shahrukh went back home and was petrified to see his photos flashing on the television screen. He then changed his clothes, drove to Hauz Khas, kept roaming around in the clubs there, and slept in his car.He then went to Shamli in Uttar Pradesh, from where he was arrested by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police. During the investigation, Pathan revealed that the car he used belonged to his uncle's son. He had left the car in a garage in Haryana after it broke down.In February, clashes broke out in the northeast area of Delhi between the groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act, which led to the deaths of at least 53 people. (ANI)

