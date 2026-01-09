New Delhi, January 9: The mercury dipped to 5 degrees Celsius in the national capital on Friday as cold weather continued, with rain lashing parts of the city, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). A thick layer of smog also covered several areas, while air quality remained in the 'poor' to 'very poor' category across Delhi, as per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

CPCB readings showed that Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 280, which falls under the 'poor' category. Several areas witnessed a sharp decline in air quality. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 385, placing it in the 'very poor' category. Other locations with high AQI levels included Chandni Chowk at 335, Jahangirpuri at 340, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at 354, ITO at 307, Ferozeshah Road at 307, Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range at 360, Dwarka Sector 8 at 346, Ashok Vihar at 328 and Nehru Nagar at 392. Delhi Weather Forecast for January 9: Cold Wave, Dense Fog and Light Rain Likely in National Capital Today; IMD Issues Yellow Alert.

Rain Lashes Parts of Delhi

#WATCH | Delhi | Rain lashes parts of the national capital. (Visuals from Sarita Vihar) pic.twitter.com/hix2ZKw2Qh — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2026

AQI Remains in ‘Poor’ Category

#WATCH | Visuals from Akshardham in New Delhi. AQI in the area is '388' in the 'Very Poor' category as claimed by CPCB. pic.twitter.com/WnStWJ79Id — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2026

#WATCH | Visuals from ITO in New Delhi. AQI in the area is '309' in the 'poor' category as claimed by CPCB. pic.twitter.com/2Il35mRv3q — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2026

Some parts of the city recorded relatively better air quality. IGI Airport Terminal 3 reported an AQI of 252, which still falls under the 'poor' category, according to CPCB. Other locations with similar readings included Alipur at 280, Aya Nagar at 299, Bawana at 276, Burari Crossing at 278, CRRI Mathura Road at 299 and DTU at 289.

As per AQI classification, a reading between 0 and 50 is 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'. The IMD said light rainfall is likely at a few places in Delhi, including Preet Vihar, ITO, India Gate, Akshardham, Safdarjung, Lodi Road, Nehru Stadium, Vasant Vihar, RK Puram, Defence Colony, Lajpat Nagar, Vasant Kunj, Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar, Kalkaji, Mehrauli, Tughlakabad, Chhattarpur, IGNOU, Aya Nagar and Deramandi. Weather Forecast Today, January 09: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Light intermittent rainfall or drizzle is also likely at isolated locations such as Mundaka, Paschim Vihar, Rajouri Garden, Buddha Jayanti Park, the President's House, Rajeev Chowk, Jafarpur, Najafgarh, Dwarka, Delhi Cantonment and IGI Airport, the IMD said.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)