New Delhi, April 26: Delhi on Saturday recorded its highest maximum temperature in the last three years, with the mercury touching 42.1 degrees Celsius. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the last time a higher temperature was recorded was in 2022, when the maximum had reached 43.5 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature on Saturday settled at 20.7 degrees Celsius, 3.1 notches below the seasonal average. Weather Forecast Today, April 25: Check Weather Updates, Heatwave Warning, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Nagpur, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla.

Humidity levels fluctuated between 35 per cent and 15 per cent. The weather department has forecast a partly cloudy sky for Sunday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to hover around 41 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Meanwhile, the city's air quality remained in the "poor" category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 247 at 4 pm, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said. According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".