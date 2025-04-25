The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a severe heatwave alert for multiple regions as temperatures continue to climb across India today, April 25. Nagpur will experience extreme heat, with a scorching high of 45 degrees Celsius, while Delhi is expected to reach 42 degrees Celsius under heatwave conditions. Mumbai will see a high of 33 degrees Celsius with clear skies, while Chennai remains partly cloudy at 37 degrees Celsius. Bengaluru will experience partly cloudy skies with a maximum temperature of 33 degrees Celsius, and Hyderabad will remain hazy with temperatures peaking at 40 degrees Celsius. Kolkata will also endure a warm day with temperatures hitting 38 degrees Celsius, and Shimla will stay relatively cooler at 27 degrees Celsius under mainly clear skies. The IMD urges residents in heat-affected areas, especially the Vidarbha region, to take necessary precautions against the severe heat. Weather Forecast Today, April 24: Check Weather Updates, Heatwave Warning, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Nagpur, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla.

