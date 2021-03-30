Singer-actor Demi Lovato, who never shies away from speaking her mind, recently opened up about her future plans to start a family. As per People magazine, Lovato revealed that she might want to adopt in Saturday's episode of the podcast 'The Joe Rogan Experience'. When asked if she wants to have children of her own, she responded, "I used to. I think if anything, I want to adopt, more than anything." Demi Lovato-Dancing With The Devil Trailer: Singer Reveals She Suffered Three Strokes And A Heart Attack After Her Near-Fatal Overdose In 2018.

"I don't know, I was engaged to a man last year," Lovato told Rogan of her past relationship with ex Max Ehrich. She added, "I totally thought that I'd be married, maybe pregnant, by now. And that's not the case ... I know that my life is not going according to my plan." She continued, "Life doesn't go according to any plan. So, I could sit here and say, 'Yes, I would love to have children.' But I don't know, because that might change next week. I think in this moment, I want to adopt, for sure." Demi Lovato Says Her Engagement With Max Ehrich Gave Her False Sense of Security.

'The Dancing with the Devil' artist came out as pansexual during the interview, after opening up about her sexual fluidity in the past. She added, "I also don't know if I'm going to end up with a guy, so I can't really see myself even getting pregnant. I don't know. I'm so fluid now, and a part of the reason why I am so fluid is because I was super closeted off."

She previously said during her March cover interview for Glamour that she "hooked up with a girl and was like, 'I like this a lot more.' It felt better. It felt right." Lovato has recently been promoting her YouTube Originals docuseries titled 'Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil', in which she opens up about her split from Ehrich and her 2018 overdose.

In July 2018, Lovato was hospitalised after overdosing on drugs at her Hollywood Hills home, which came months after relapsing. Lovato, who battled substance addiction in years past, spent almost two weeks in a hospital before undergoing treatment at a rehab centre and sober living facility.

