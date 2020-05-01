Deputy Tahsildar, Revenue Staff in Pondy Come to Rescue of Stranded TN Farmer, Son

Puducherry, May 1 (PTI) A Deputy Tahsildar in Puducherry and staff of the Revenue department apart from a Home Guard pitched into help a 35-year old farmer from neighouring Tamil Nadu and facilitated his return after he was stranded in the union territory following treatment for his cancer-stricken son at JIPMER here.

Ravindran, hailing from Salem, had come to the centrally-administered JIPMER hospital for treatment of his cancer-afflicted son on Thursday by an ambulance, sources said.

However, after finishing the treatment procedures, he could not find a way to return home and was waiting to hitch-hike a ride at Ellaipillaichavady junction here.

Manikandan, a Home Guard personnel, noticed the man and made enquiries. When the farmer narrated his difficulty in finding transport back to his hometown, the Guard took him to the Collectorate.

Deputy Tahsildar Senthil Kumar swung into action after Manikandan apprised him about the farmer's problems. He immediately mobilised as much as Rs 17,000 with help from his colleagues.

He also arranged a private car to enable the farmer and his son return to Salem, sources said.

The Tamil Nadu farmer thanked the Deputy Tahsildar and his colleagues and the Home Guard for the help rendered.PTI Cor

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)