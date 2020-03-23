Detected Coronavirus Cases Top 350,000 Worldwide: AFP Tally

World. (File Image)

Paris, Mar 23 (AFP) Detected coronavirus cases have topped 350,000 across the world since the pandemic broke out late last year, according to an AFP tally at 1700 GMT on Monday compiled from official figures.

At least 350,142 infections, including 15,873 deaths, have been detected worldwide, mostly in China, which has 81,093 cases, and Italy with 63,927.

The official figures likely only reflect a fraction of the real number of infections, as many countries only test cases needing hospitalisation. (AFP)

