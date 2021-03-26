Dharamshala International Film Festival (DIFF) will showcase Oscar shortlisted as well as nominated films such as Apples, Quo Vadis, Aida? and Atlantis as part of its virtual viewing room from April 2 to 8. DIFF has collaborated with Gratitude Films Inc to showcase six internationally acclaimed films besides hosting Q and A sessions with The Dissident director Bryan Fogel and Apples director Christos Nikou, to be moderated by journalist Rana Ayyub and writer-film critic Aseem Chhabra, respectively. Holi 2021: From Mohabbatein to Padmaavat, How Festival of Colors Turned Out to Be Plot Changer in These Bollywood Movies.

Night of the Kings and Two of Us are also a part of the lineup, curated by Anu Rangachar and available on online.diff.co.in. Speaking about the first screening package for DIFF virtual viewing room, Festival Director Ritu Sarin said, "As the pandemic continues to rage across the world, DIFF is programming a series of online film packages throughout the year so that our audiences can continue to have the opportunity to watch a wide range of films from the comfort of their homes." 67th National Film Awards: Manoj Bajpayee for Bhonsle and Dhanush for Asuran Get the Best Actor Award!

Rangachar said she launched her company Gratitude Films during the pandemic and said she is looking forward "to bring some of the most talked about Oscar contenders this year from around the world to audiences in India."

Greek film "Apples" is a surreal comedy-drama, exploring memory, identity and loss through the eyes of the middle-aged Aris. The film premiered at the Venice International Film Festival 2020, and screened at Toronto International Film Festival and was Greece's official Oscar entry for the Best International Feature category.

Ukrainian film Atlantis, directed by Valentyn Vasyanovych, is set in Eastern Ukraine in 2025 and follows a Sergiy, a former soldier suffering from PTSD, struggling to navigate a life in pieces and a land in ruins. "Atlantis" won the best film in the Horizons section at the 2019 Venice International Film Festival and screened at Toronto and Rotterdam festivals. It was Ukraine's official entry to the Oscars.

The Dissident by Oscar-winner Fogel documents the international cover-up behind the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi and had its world premiere at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. It was shortlisted for the Best Feature Documentary for the 2021 Oscars. "Night of the Kings" from director Philippe Lacôte of Ivory Coast is also inspired by a real-life tradition at the secluded MACA prison in the Ivory Coast, where one inmate is chosen to tell a story to the others.

The film premiered at the 2020 Venice film festival before travelling to Toronto, Sundance, Rotterdam and the New York Film Festivals

Bosnian film Quo Vadis, Aida, directed by Jasmila Zbanic, revolves around a translator working for the UN in the small town of Srebrenica. Her life turns upside down when the Serbian army takes over, leaving her and her family scrambling for shelter.

Nominated in the Best International Feature Film category of the 2021 Oscars, the film premiered at the 2020 Venice International Film Festival, screened at the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival, and won the Audience award at the International Film Festival of Rotterdam. French film Two of Us by Filippo Meneghetti focuses on two retirees -- Nina and Madeline -- who have been secretly in love for decades.

Posing as neighbours to the outside world, they traipse in and out with ease. Trouble brews in paradise when Madeleine's daughter stumbles upon the truth about their relationship. The film premiered at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival, screened at the BFI London Film Festival and the International Film Festival of Rotterdam and was France's official Oscar entry.

