The 67th National Film Awards are out. Manoj Bajpayee receives Best Actor Award for Bhonsle and Dhanush for Asuran. Bhonsle
Check Out the Tweet Below:
Best Actor @dhanushkraja for #Asuran @BajpayeeManoj for #Bhosle #NationalFilmAwards2019
— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 22, 2021
