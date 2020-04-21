Dharavi Reports 12 New COVID-19 Cases with 1 Death: BMC

Mumbai, Apr 21 (PTI) The Dharavi slum sprawl in Mumbai on Tuesday reported 12 new COVID-19 cases with one death, a senior BMC official said.

With this, the total number of the coronavirus- afflicted people in this congested locality reached 180.

The number of the deceased has gone up to 12 with a 62-year-old man succumbing to the coronavirus infection earlier in the day, the official said.

The new cases, including three women patients, were found in Mukund Nagar, Madina Nagar, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, and Muslim Nagar localities of Dharavi.

