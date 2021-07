American supermodel Bella Hadid recently took her love public by posting a PDA-filled photo with her rumoured boyfriend Marc Kalman. According to Fox News, Kalman works as an art director and has collaborated with Travis Scott and Kng Kng Records, among others. Hadid was first romantically linked to the artist in early June when they were spotted out on a lunch date together. Bella Hadid Joins Pro-Palestine March in New York Amid Israel-Gaza Conflict (View Post).

As per reports, they were apparently introduced through friends and their relationship started up following her split from on-again-off-again boyfriend The Weeknd, who sparked his own romance rumors this week after dining with Angelina Jolie. However long the pair have been dating, the model does not seem to be keeping Kalman under wraps anymore. She posted a sweet photo of them canoodling on a balcony while travelling between Paris and Cannes for the Cannes Film Festival and Paris Fashion Week. Bella Hadid Goes Topless for her Digital Avatar for Mugler’s New Film and the Reason for It is Quite Futuristic (View Pics & Video.

Check Out Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman's Kissing Pic in End

Kalman has also done projects in the fashion industry sphere, designing logo art for Made Fashion Week and fashion brand A Bathing Ape. He was also involved with a Smoke x Mirrors eyewear campaign and worked as a "fashion assistant" for major publications, as per his website. He is very private about his personal life and does not have public social media accounts. But his Instagram has a number of high-profile followers aside from Hadid, like Virgil Abloh, Diplo and Fai Khadra.

