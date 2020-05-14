DMA Urges PM Modi, Others to Look into Non-payment of Salaries of NDMC Doctors

New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): The Delhi Medical Association (DMA) on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to look into the matter of non-payment of the salaries of doctors of North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC)."The association is deeply concerned on the issue of non-payment of the salaries of doctors of NDMC who have been working tirelessly in this highly stressful times of COVID-19 pandemic for the last three months," the DMA said.It further said that representation has been sent to the Prime Minister, Home Minister, Health Minister and Delhi Chief Minister and "requested them to look into the matter." (ANI)

