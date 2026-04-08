Washington, DC, April 8: United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that Washington intends to demand a total cessation of uranium enrichment in Iran, while simultaneously initiating discussions regarding sanctions relief and tariff reductions. The President characterised the recently brokered ceasefire as the start of a "very productive regime change" for the Islamic Republic.

In a statement shared via his Truth Social platform, Trump maintained that the United States is prepared to "work closely with Iran" following the recent hostilities. He further suggested that the foundations for a more comprehensive international settlement have effectively been established. Addressing the nuclear issue directly, Trump specified the administration's primary objectives. "There will be no enrichment of uranium, and the United States will, working with Iran, dig up and remove all of the deeply buried nuclear 'dust'," he asserted, in an apparent reference to the remains of the nation's nuclear framework. ‘Iran Begged for Ceasefire’: Secretary of War Pete Hegseth Credits Donald Trump for Middle East Truce (Watch Video).

The President emphasised that Iranian facilities are currently under "exacting satellite surveillance" to ensure compliance. He noted that "nothing has been touched from the date of attack", indicating that the US is maintaining a vigilant watch over the integrity of these sites. This strategic pivot follows a high-stakes ceasefire reached late Tuesday, which was secured less than two hours before a final ultimatum issued by the US President. Under the current terms, the US and Israel have agreed to suspend the "bombing Iran for a period of two weeks", provided that Tehran ensures the "reopening of the Strait of Hormuz" to guarantee "safe passage" for global maritime traffic.

The resolution followed a period of extreme tension on Tuesday morning, during which Trump warned that "a whole civilisation will die tonight, never to be brought back again" if his demands were ignored. He had advocated for a "complete and total regime change, where different, smarter, and less radicalised minds prevail," suggesting such a shift could lead to "something revolutionarily wonderful". Confirming the halt in military operations, Trump described the arrangement as a "double sided CEASEFIRE!" He argued that the US had "already met and exceeded all Military objectives" and is now "very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Long-term PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East." US-Iran Ceasefire: JD Vance Calls Truce ‘Fragile,’ Urges Tehran To Show Good Faith for Long-Term Deal.

Donald Trump Reveals Iran Roadmap

The President further acknowledged Iran's 10-point proposal as a "workable basis on which to negotiate," noting that "almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to." In response, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi ratified Tehran's commitment to the truce. He stated that Iran would facilitate "safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz" during the designated 14-day period, managed through close "coordination with Iran's armed forces." While the ceasefire has taken effect on the Iranian front, regional complexities remain. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu endorsed the pause regarding Iran but clarified that the suspension of hostilities would not apply to military operations in Lebanon.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)