PDP President Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday expressed support for Iran’s diplomatic stance following the collapse of marathon peace negotiations between the United States and Iran in Islamabad. The talks, aimed at resolving the escalating West Asia conflict and reopening the critical Strait of Hormuz, concluded after 21 hours without a formal agreement.

Speaking to reporters in Pulwama, Mufti stated she was "happy" that the Iranian delegation remained steadfast in their core demands. She suggested that Tehran’s refusal to buckle under pressure led to the American delegation, led by U.S. Vice President JD Vance, returning "empty-handed." ‘No Trust in Opposing Side’: Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf Says US Failed To Win Over Delegates in Islamabad.

The failed negotiations have cast a shadow over the fragile ceasefire currently in place. Mufti emphasized that the eyes of the world are on these discussions, primarily due to the global economic necessity of reopening the Strait of Hormuz—a vital artery for international oil shipments that has been severely disrupted by the ongoing hostilities.

"People all over the world want to have peace discussions so that the Strait of Hormuz can reopen," Mufti noted, highlighting the humanitarian and economic stakes involved. She further lauded the resistance against "excessive demands," framing the outcome as a significant moment of sovereign persistence by Iran. US-Iran Talks in Pakistan: JD Vance Says Talks With Iran Ended After 21 Hours Without Reaching Agreement (Watch Video).

Mehbooba Mufti Backs Tehran After Failed Islamabad Marathon Talks

VIDEO | Pulwama: On US and Iran failing to reach an agreement on ending the West Asia conflict following marathon talks in Islamabad, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti says, "I am happy that Iran was firm on their demands, which led to America going back empty-handed. People all over… pic.twitter.com/TJWrP2tfWf — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 12, 2026

The Islamabad talks, hosted by Pakistan, represented the first direct high-level engagement between the two nations in decades. However, sticking points regarding Iran’s nuclear program and the lifting of sanctions remains unresolved. While the U.S. termed their proposal a "final and best offer," the Iranian Foreign Ministry maintained that success depends on the "goodwill of the other side" and a retreat from "illegal demands."

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