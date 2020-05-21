DoT Gives ISPs Time Till June 30 to File Compliance Reports, Suspends Inspections

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) The government on Thursday extended till June 30 the deadline for internet service providers (ISPs) to file monthly and quarterly reports in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Department of Telecom (DoT) also suspended any inspection scheduled for ISPs till June-end.

DoT said the decision has been taken following request from ISPs for additional time to file the reports.

"Accordingly, considering the present circumstances, it has been decided to grant relaxation up to June 30, 2020, from the perspective due dates in respect of... monthly and quarterly reports that are submitted by ISPs to DoT headquarter and licensed service area field units," the DoT said in an order.

The ISPs are required to submit subscribers' reports to the DoT every month and quarter.

The service providers are also required to update the government about their points of presence, network and equipment compliances, among others.

"Various inspection schedules of UL (ISP), ISP authorisation under UL (VNO), old ISP license granted before UL regime shall also remain suspended till June 30, 2020," the order said.

