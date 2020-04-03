DRDO Develops Portable Backpack for Sanitisation Equipment to Combat COVID-19 Pandemic

Municipal workers wearing protective gear spray disinfectants to sanitise Delhi's Nizamuddin area (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 3: In a quest for developing indigenous solutions to combat the coronavirus Pandemic, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed portable backpack for area sanitisation equipment. "The Centre for Fire Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES), Delhi, has developed two configurations of sanitising equipment. These are spinoffs from technologies developed for fire suppression application," DRDO said in a statement.

The CFEES, Delhi, with the help of its industry partner has developed portable sanitisation equipment for spraying decontamination solution consisting of one per cent Hypochlorite (HYPO) solution for sanitisation of suspected area. The portable system can be mounted as a backpack and can be carried by the operations personnel. This system incorporates low pressure twin fluid, air and disinfectant liquid, technology to generate very fine mist. DRDO Develops Bio Suit with Seam Sealing Glue to Combat Deadly Coronavirus.

The system is capable of disinfecting upto 300 square metre area. The application areas can include hospital reception, doctor chambers, office spaces dealing with general public, corridors, pathways, metro and railway stations and bus stations, etc. The Centre with the help of its industry partner has also developed a higher capacity which is carried on a trolley.

The system incorporates low pressure single fluid, disinfectant liquid, technology generating very fine mist. It is capable of disinfecting upto 3,000 square metre area. "It has a tank capacity of 50 litres and has a lancing (throw) distance of 12-15 metres. This is useful for disinfecting hospitals, malls, airports, metro stations, isolation areas, quarantine centres and high risk residential areas," the DRDO states. Two of these systems are being provided to Delhi Police for immediate use. These can be made available to other agencies with the help of industry partners.