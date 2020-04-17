DRDO Develops Two More Products to Combat COVID-19

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) Boosting India's capabilities in combating the coronavirus pandemic, the DRDO has developed two more products including an automatic mist-based sanitiser dispensing unit, officials said on Friday.

The other product is a UV sanitisation box, they said.

"The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in its continuous quest to contribute towards the fight against COVID-19, has been developing several solutions from its existing arsenal of technologies and experience," the DRDO said in a statement.

These consist of innovations and quickly configuring the products for present requirements. DRDO has now introduced two other products which can enhance operations to control spread of the infection at public places during the pandemic, it said.

"Centre for Fire Explosive & Environment Safety (CFEES), Delhi, using its expertise in mist technology for fire suppression, has developed automatic mist-based sanitiser dispensing unit," it said.

It is a contactless sanitiser dispenser which sprays alcohol-based hand rub sanitiser solution for sanitisation of hands while entering the buildings or office complexes, among other places. It is based on water mist aerator technology, which was developed for water conservation, the DRDO said.

The unit operates without contact and is activated through an ultrasonic sensor.

It is a very compact unit and its bulk fill option makes it economical and long-lasting product. It is easy to install as a wall-mountable system or on a platform. As an indication of operation an LED illuminates the spray, it added.

The unit was manufactured with the help of Riot Labz Pvt Ltd, Noida, and one unit has been installed at DRDO Bhawan.

The unit can be used for sanitisation of hands at entry and exit to hospitals, malls, office buildings, residential buildings, airports, metro stations, railway stations, bus stations and critical installations.

The product is also expected to be very useful at points of entry and exit at isolation and quarantine centres, the DRDO said.

Besides, the Defence Institute of Physiology & Allied Sciences (DIPAS) and Institute of Nuclear Medicine & Allied Sciences (INMAS), DRDO laboratories in Delhi have designed and developed ultraviolet C light-based sanitisation box and hand held UV-C (ultraviolet light with wavelength 254 nanometres) device, it said.

The UV-C consists of a shorter, more energetic wavelength of light. It is particularly good at destroying genetic material in COVID-19, the statement said.

The UV-C box is designed for disinfecting personal belongings like mobile phone, tablets, purse, currency, cover of office files, etc.

Meanwhile, a webinar was organised by Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) in collaboration with the DRDO on Friday, led by Secretary Department of Defence Research (DD R&D) and Chairman Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Dr G Satheesh Reddy and other stakeholders.

Reddy addressed the plenary session and lauded the efforts of industry in coming forward to produce COVID-19 related medical equipment for supporting the national cause of combating the pandemic, the statement said.

He briefed on the new DRDO design for PPEs and assured that complete know-how will be shared with industries seeking it, it said.

Reddy also said R&D efforts are being undertaken on reusability of the PPE fabrics. A serious effort is being put for indigenisation of critical components for ventilators, oxygen cylinders, goggles, test kits, swabs and Viral Transport Mediums (VTMs), the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)