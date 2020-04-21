DU Seeks Details of Online Classes from Colleges; Teachers' Body Refuses to Oblige

New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) The Delhi University (DU) has sent a letter to colleges seeking details of the online classes being conducted by teachers.

The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) said teachers will not fill the form as it feels that the feedback could be used to draw a conclusion in favour of online exams.

The HRD Ministry had sought details of the online classes being conducted in central universities, following which the DU sent the letter to its colleges on Monday, seeking details of the number of online classes taken, a move opposed by teachers.

The DUTA has written to the vice-chancellor (VC), urging him to withdraw the letter.

"We express our utter dismay at the approach taken by the university in the face of the pandemic with respect to conduct of online classes and the forthcoming semester examinations," the association wrote to the VC.

The Assistant Registrar, Colleges has asked the colleges to provide a "list of courses for which online classes are being held with the help of Google Classroom, Google Hangouts, Google Meet or Zoom", it said.

"The letter does not indicate as to the purpose for which this information is being sought, that too at such a short notice.

"We wish to point out that the format sent out to the colleges reveals extreme shortsightedness as there is no attempt whatsoever to find out how students and teachers are coping with the abrupt closure of the university due to the pandemic and subsequent lockdown announced by the government," the DUTA said.

The university had urged teachers to remain in touch with students through e-resources and the teachers did so by providing material through WhatsApp and e-mail.

"The format expects teachers to answer questions in a manner that would reveal very little about the preparedness for exams or issues which they are facing," the DUTA said.

The association had earlier written to the VC, opposing online examinations.

"It appears that the administration is not able to appreciate the fact that the vast majority of our students face innumerable problems in accessing online classes for lack of internet services and laptops/smartphones," it said.

It also highlighted how many students are not able to attend online classes due to connectivity issues.

"Hence, to ask colleges to submit details of online classes on the format circulated is not only grossly misplaced but also indicates the complete lack of concern on the part of the authorities towards the well-being of students and teachers," the DUTA said.

It rejected the letter and urged the university to withdraw the format immediately.

"Teachers, in any case, will not fill this information, which we believe could be manipulated to draw convenient conclusions in favour of the conduct of online examinations," it said.

