Dubai, June 14: A massive fire broke out in a 67-storey building in Marina here, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) said on Saturday. All 3,820 residents from 764 apartments of the Marina Pinnacle were safely evacuated after the fire started late on Friday night. The fire was extinguished by Dubai Civil Defence teams that worked tirelessly for six hours, Khaleej Times newspaper reported. The DMO said the authorities are working closely with the building's developer to arrange temporary housing for the affected residents, prioritising their safety and well-being. Dubai Tiger Tower Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs 67-Storey Marina Pinnacle Building, 3,800 Evacuated Safely With No Injuries Reported (Watch Videos).

The DMO in a post on X at 1.44 am on Saturday said: “Specialised teams successfully evacuated all residents from the 67-storey building, prioritising their health and safety throughout the operation. Efforts continue to fully contain the fire.” "Ambulance teams and medical staff are on site to offer full medical and mental support to the safely evacuated residents," the DMO added at 2.09 am. Stolen in Dubai, Found in Pakistan: British Explorer Lord Miles Uses ‘Find My’ Feature To Track His AirPods Pro Lost for a Year, Says Going to Pakistan To ‘Get My Property Back’.

Dubai Tiger Tower Fire

More footage emerging from last night’s fire at #TigerTower (aka #MarinaPinnacle). Over 3,800 residents were evacuated. The last image is from this afternoon. Some smoke was still visible but authorities say that is due to the ongoing cooling operations as part of the… pic.twitter.com/ExhytW7Fpu — Sameer Hashmi (@sameerhashmi) June 14, 2025

The DMO later at 2.21 am noted that specialised units safely evacuated all 3,820 residents from 764 apartments of Marina Pinnacle without any injuries. This is not the first time that Marina Pinnacle — also known as Tiger Tower — has caught fire. In May 2015, a kitchen incident sparked a fire on the 47th floor, which spread to the 48th floor before being contained by Dubai Civil Defence, Khaleej Times said.

