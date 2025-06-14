A major fire broke out late Friday at the 67-storey Marina Pinnacle, also known as Tiger Tower, in Dubai Marina. The blaze, which started around 9:30 pm on the upper floors, raged for nearly six hours before being brought under control early Saturday by Dubai Civil Defence teams. According to the Dubai Media Office, a swift response from emergency services ensured the safe evacuation of all 3,820 residents from 764 apartments. No injuries were reported, and surrounding buildings remained unaffected. As a safety precaution, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority temporarily suspended tram services between Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah stations. Authorities praised the coordinated efforts that averted any casualties in the high-rise fire. Stolen in Dubai, Found in Pakistan: British Explorer Lord Miles Uses ‘Find My’ Feature To Track His AirPods Pro Lost for a Year, Says Going to Pakistan To ‘Get My Property Back’.

Dubai Tiger Tower Fire

More footage emerging from last night’s fire at #TigerTower (aka #MarinaPinnacle). Over 3,800 residents were evacuated. The last image is from this afternoon. Some smoke was still visible but authorities say that is due to the ongoing cooling operations as part of the… pic.twitter.com/ExhytW7Fpu — Sameer Hashmi (@sameerhashmi) June 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)