DVC Tweaks Generation Strategy to Manage Costs

Kolkata, May 15 (PTI) The Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) is looking at tweaking its generation strategy and optimising new plants to manage costs in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, a company official said on Friday.

The 1,000-MW Koderma Thermal Power Station in Jharkhand, commissioned seven years back, achieved 100 per cent plant load factor (PLF) on Thursday, while adhering to social distancing norms and other safety protocols, he said.

"The company is trying to manage costs. New, efficient plants are being pushed for greater generation over the old and inefficient units," the official told PTI.

DVC's generation on Friday was at 2,800 MW as against its normal output of around 5,000 MW, due to lack of demand amid the nationwide lockdown.

The installed capacity of the state-run company is 7,107 MW.

DVC power stations clocked the highest-ever generation of 36,998 million units (MU) of electricity in the 2019-20 fiscal, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)