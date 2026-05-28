DY Patil Worli: Teaching Students to Protect Our Earth

Mumbai: D Y Patil International School, Worli, turned into a hub for environmental action as it hosted the #NowForClimate Tree Plantation Drive. This initiative, held in partnership with the Bhamla Foundation and spearheaded by Dr. Ajeenkya D Y Patil and Ish Patil, anchored the school’s World Environment Day 2026 campaign. Moving beyond the confines of the classroom, students joined forces with faculty and notable guests to engage directly in conservation efforts.

Dr. Ajeenkya D Y Patil, Chairman of the Ajeenkya D Y Patil Group, attended the event to emphasize the school’s commitment to a holistic educational approach that balances academic excellence with character building. This drive reflects a broader pedagogical philosophy designed to inspire students to tackle social and environmental challenges through tangible, impactful work.

Also Read | India News | HLL Lifecare Limited Under Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Strengthens Leadership in Women’s Healthcare, Menstrual Hygiene.

Ish Patil played a key role in the day’s activities, contributing a modern and forward-thinking viewpoint to the D Y Patil educational model. Her involvement highlighted the necessity of crafting school curricula that address critical issues for the next generation, such as climate literacy, social responsibility, and proactive community involvement.

The event also welcomed back DYPIS, Worli alumna Saher Bhamla, who returned to her former school to support the Bhamla Foundation’s environmental initiatives. Her presence connected the school’s past with its current objectives, uniting alumni and current students in a collective dedication to protecting the environment.

Also Read | Sports News | Praggnanandhaa Stuns Carlsen in Classical Thriller at Norway Chess Round 3.

Actor and wellness advocate Shilpa Shetty was among the notable guests who showed their support for the initiative. The event drew a diverse group of attendees from media, entertainment, wellness, and public service sectors, including Faye D'Souza, Yasmin Karachiwala, Kanika Kapoor, Neeti Mohan, Pankaja Munde, Jaykumar Rawal, Lakshmi Manchu, Chhaya Momaya and Humaira Kaazi.

For DYPIS, Worli, this tree planting drive illustrates how educational institutions can leverage campus activities to introduce students to vital social causes. In a city like Mumbai, where issues like rising temperatures, air quality concerns, and diminishing green cover are pressing, the program offered students a hands-on, experiential lesson on the importance of environmental stewardship.

The day featured sapling planting, opportunities for students to engage with guests, and various activities centered on the #NowForClimate campaign. Ultimately, the event underscored the crucial role schools play in nurturing students who are not only academically proficient but also deeply conscious of the civic and environmental hurdles facing the world today.

Led by Dr. Ajeenkya D Y Patil and Ish Patil, the event demonstrated DYPIS, Worli’s dedication to fostering student awareness through direct, active participation. Saher Bhamla’s attendance served as a powerful reminder that the values instilled during school years extend far beyond graduation, as evidenced by the enduring contributions alumni continue to make to the broader community.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 28, 2026 11:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).