Caracas, September 25: A strong earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale struck Venezuela in the early hours of Thursday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. According to the NCS, the earthquake was recorded at 03:51:55 IST on Thursday, with its epicentre located at a latitude of 9.87° North and a longitude of 70.82° West. The tremor had a depth of 10 kilometres. Earthquake in Myanmar: Quake of Magnitude 3.4 on Richter Scale Strikes Region; No Casualties Reported.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 6.2, On: 25/09/2025 03:51:55 IST, Lat: 9.87 N, Long: 70.82 W, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Venezuela." At this time, there have been no official reports of casualties or significant damage.

