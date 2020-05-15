Economic Package 3rd Tranche: Highlights

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Following are the highlights of the third tranche of Rs 20 lakh crore comprehensive economic package announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to tide over the COVID-19 crisis.

* Rs 1 lakh crore Agri Infrastructure Fund for farm-gate infra

* Rs 10,000 cr scheme for formalisation of Micro Food Enterprises (MFE)

* To provide Rs 20,000 cr to fishermen under PM Matsya Sampada Yojana

* To set up Rs 15,000 cr Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund * Rs 4,000 cr outlay for promoting herbal and medicinal plant cultivation

* Rs 500 crore for promotion of beekeeping initiatives

* 3 major governance and administrative reforms for agriculture sector

* Proposed amendment to the Essential Commodities Act to enable better price realisation for farmers * To enact Central Agricultural Produce Market Committee law

* To provide legal framework for agriculture produce price and quality assurance

