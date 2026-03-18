New Delhi, March 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday conveyed Eid greetings to his 'brother' Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE. In the call, PM Modi reiterated India's strong condemnation of all attacks on the UAE that have resulted in loss of innocent lives and damage to civilian infrastructure. In a post on X, he said, "Spoke with my brother HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and conveyed advance Eid greetings. We discussed the current situation in West Asia. Reiterated India's strong condemnation of all attacks on the UAE that have resulted in loss of innocent lives and damage to civilian infrastructure."

He added, "We agreed on the importance of ensuring safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. We will continue to work together for the early restoration of peace, security and stability in the region." https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2033937438641688843?s=20 Earlier in the day, a projectile struck struck a tanker anchored 23 nautical miles (42.6km) east of Fujairah in the UAE, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said. No injuries were reported in the incident, which caused minor structural damage, it added, as per Al Jazeera. Eid 2026 Moon Sighting: Will Shawwal Crescent Be Sighted Today?.

UAE's Ministry of Defence said earlier in the day that they are dealing with attacks from Iran. In a post on X, it said, "The UAE's air defenses are currently dealing with missile and drone attacks originating from Iran, and the Ministry of Defense confirms that the sounds heard in scattered areas of the country are the result of the air defense systems intercepting ballistic missiles, as well as fighter jets intercepting drones and loitering munitions." The UAE air defence systems on March 17 engaged 10 ballistic missiles and 45 UAVs launched from Iran. Eid 2026 Moon Sighting: Saudi Arabia, UAE, UK, US and Other Countries To Sight Shawwal Crescent Today.

PM Modi Extends Eid Greetings to UAE President

تحدثتُ مع أخي صاحب السمو الشيخ محمد بن زايد آل نهيان، رئيس دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة، وتقدمتُ إليه بتهاني العيد مسبقاً. وقد ناقشنا الأوضاع الراهنة في منطقة غرب آسيا، وجددتُ التأكيد على إدانة الهند الشديدة لجميع الهجمات التي استهدفت دولة الإمارات، والتي أسفرت عن سقوط ضحايا من… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 17, 2026

These attacks have resulted in the death of two members of the armed forces while performing their national duty, as well as six fatalities of Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi and Palestinian nationalities, UAE Ministry of Defence said. A total of 157 people were also injured, with injuries ranging from minor to moderate and severe. The injured included nationals of the UAE, Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Comoros, Turkiye, Iraq, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, Jordan, Palestine, Ghana, Indonesia, Sweden and Tunisia, as per the Ministry.

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