Eight New COVID-19 Cases Reported in WB, Count Reaches 69: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 7 (ANI): The total number of coronavirus cases in West Bengal rose to 69 with eight new cases being reported today, according to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday.The Chief Minister further informed that the death toll due to the infection in the state reached five."In West Bengal toll due to COVID-19 rises to 5 and 8 new cases have been reported today. Total cases in the state stand at 69," Banerjee said.Amid the nationwide lockdown, the Trinamool Congress leader provided a big relief to wholesale suppliers of flowers by allowing the markets to open from Wednesday onwards."Flower markets in the state to open from tomorrow so that wholesale suppliers can supply directly to the markets. Police will not stop them," she said.The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India has climbed to 4,789, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.The death toll has risen to 124 while 353 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated.Maharashtra reported the highest number of cases at 868, followed by Tamil Nadu at 621 and Delhi at 576. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)