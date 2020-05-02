Eight PMCH Medicos Suspended for Refusing to Work in Covid Ward

Patna, May 2 (PTI) Eight doctors of Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) were on Saturday suspended for creating disturbances and refusing to work in the COVID-19 isolation ward of the states premier hospital.

The eight doctors, who are PG students of Radiology department, have been suspended for creating din and refusing to work in isolation ward meant for COVID-19 patients, PMCH Superintendent, Dr Bimal Kumar Karak, told PTI.

They have been punished under Epidemic Disease Act, 1897 for refusing to do duty and misbehaving with some senior doctors, the Superintendent said, adding he has taken the requisite consent from the College Principal Dr Vidyapati Choudhary.

The decision to suspend them has been conveyed to the departments Principal Secretary, Sanjay Kumar, he added.

These medicos allegedly manhandled Dr M P Singh, head of the Medicine department, Dr APN Jha and other doctors when told by the Superintendent to approach Singh for any relaxation in duty, Karak said.

Considering the gravity of the fight against COVID-19, states health department had on March 13 cancelled all types of leaves- except study and maternity leave of medical officers including those appointed on contract, nurses, paramedical staff and fourth grade employees in order to contain the spread of coronavirus besides taking preventive measures and monitoring of the situation.

A total of 476 coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Bihar so far, out of whom four have died.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)