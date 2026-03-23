Mumbai, March 23: Realme has commenced teasing its latest addition to the 16 Series in India, the Realme 16 5G, following its initial debut in Southeast Asian markets earlier this year. The company is positioning the smartphone as a "Selfie Mirror Phone," focusing on a new hardware-software integration designed to make framing and capturing high-resolution front-facing shots more intuitive for users.

The device features a distinct design language, which industry insiders have likened to the horizontal camera bars seen on the Google Pixel 10 and the rumoured iPhone Air. Beyond its aesthetic appeal, the Realme 16 5G is built with a focus on durability and longevity, carrying a flagship-grade IP69K rating for dust and water resistance and a high-capacity "Titan" battery. OPPO Find X9 Ultra Launch Announced, Coming in April.

Realme 16 5G Specifications

Under the hood, the Realme 16 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Turbo chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. It sports a 6.57-inch flexible AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 4,200 nits. To manage heat during intensive tasks, the handset includes a 6,050mm² vapour chamber cooling system.

The camera setup is headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX852 primary sensor on the rear, accompanied by a 2-megapixel monochrome lens. True to its "Selfie Mirror" branding, the front houses a 50-megapixel camera capable of 1080p video recording at 60fps. The entire system is supported by a massive 7,000mAh battery that supports 60W wired fast charging and reverse wired charging.

Realme 16 5G Price in India

While the official launch date for the Indian market is yet to be announced, the device has recently appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification database, suggesting a release in the second week of April. In Vietnam, the smartphone is priced at approximately VND 11,490,000, which translates to roughly INR 40,000. OnePlus 15T With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and 7,500mAh Battery Set for China Launch on March 24.

Market analysts expect the Indian pricing to be competitive, potentially starting near the INR 35,000 to INR 38,000 range for the base 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The phone is expected to be available in at least two colour options: Black Cloud and White Swan.

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