Mumbai, March 23: OnePlus is prepared to expand its latest smartphone series with the official unveiling of the OnePlus 15T in China on March 24. Scheduled for 7 pm local time (4:30 pm IST), the handset has already appeared on the brand’s official online store, following weeks of teasers highlighting its positioning as a performance-heavy flagship. The device has entered the pre-order phase, generating significant interest for its blend of high-end processing and gaming-centric enhancements.

The upcoming model introduces a refined design language featuring a flat rear panel, a square-shaped camera module, and a durable metal frame. Beyond aesthetics, the OnePlus 15T represents a major internal upgrade, borrowing the top-tier chipset from the standard OnePlus 15 while introducing a significantly larger battery capacity. With advanced ingress protection ratings including IP69K, the smartphone is built to offer a more robust user experience compared to its predecessor. OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro Price in India, Sale Goes Live Today.

OnePlus 15T Specifications and Features

The OnePlus 15T is confirmed to be powered by the 3nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, integrated with a specialised "E-Sports Triple-Core" system for enhanced touch response and Wi-Fi stability. It sports a 6.32-inch flat display with a 165Hz refresh rate and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner. For photography, the device features a dual-camera setup comprising a 50 million pixel Sony Ultra Vision primary sensor and a 50 million pixel periscope telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom. One of its most notable features is the 7,500mAh Glacier Battery, which the company claims supports over 22 hours of online video playback. The phone will run ColorOS 16 based on Android 16, with a promise of four major OS upgrades. Redmi India Teases ‘Bolder Note’ Series, Launching Soon.

OnePlus 15T Price in India

While the OnePlus 15T has not yet been launched in India, its expected pricing can be estimated from the previous generation’s debut. In April 2025, the OnePlus 13T launched in China at a starting price of CNY 3,399, which is approximately INR 39,000 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The top-tier 16GB RAM and 1TB storage model was priced at CNY 4,499, or roughly INR 52,000. Current market reports suggest that the OnePlus 15T may carry a slightly higher price tag due to the upgraded silicon and battery technology, though official Indian pricing and availability dates are expected to follow the Chinese release.

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