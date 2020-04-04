Encounter Begins Between Security Forces, Terrorists in J-K's Kulgam

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Apr 4 (ANI): An encounter broke out between a team of police, security forces and a group of terrorists in Hardmand Guri, Manzgam in the Kulgam district on Saturday.According to a tweet by the official handle of the Jammu and Kashmir Police the "same group of terrorists trapped who killed three civilians recently."Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)