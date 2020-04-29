Irrfan Khan Dies at 53: Shikhar Dhawan Condoles Bollywood Actor's Demise, Says 'Enjoyed His Amazing Work and Mind-Blowing Skills'

File picture of Shikhar Dhawan. (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

New Delhi, April 29: India batsman Shikhar Dhawan on Wednesday condoled the demise of actor Irrfan Khan and said that he always enjoyed his amazing work and mind-blowing skills.

Taking to Twitter Dhawan wrote, "R.I.P @irrfank Ji. Always enjoyed your amazing work and your mind-blowing skills as an actor and artist. Sincere condolences and prayers for the family. Irrfan Khan Dies at 53, Shoojit Sircar Tweets Condolence Message.

"Khan passed away at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital on Wednesday while battling rare cancer. He was 53.Khan was last seen on screen in 'Angrezi Medium'.

R.I.P @irrfank Ji. Always enjoyed your amazing work and your mind-blowing skills as an actor and artist. Sincere condolences and prayers for the family. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/dh6QdDs9nh — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) April 29, 2020

He was not a part of the film's promotions owing to his ill health.He was regarded as a fine actor by fans and critics alike with critically acclaimed films like 'The Lunchbox' and 'Paan Singh Tomar' to his credit.

