Irrfan Khan Dies at 53, Shoojit Sircar Tweets Condolence Message

Irrfan Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Irrfan Khan, one of the most talented and loved celebrities of Hindi Cinema, passed away on April 29, 2020 at the age of 53. Yesterday, the actor was hospitalised at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital with a colon infection. The actor’s spokesperson had issued a statement in which it was mentioned that the actor had been admitted to the ICU for observation. The news of Irrfan Khan’s death was shared by filmmaker Shoojit Sircar on Twitter. Irrfan Khan Health Update: Actor’s Spokesperson Requests Fans Not to Fall For Any Rumors, Says ‘He Is Still Fighting’.

Shoojit Sircar posted a condolence message on Twitter that read, “My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute.” In 2018, Irrfan Khan had shared that he has been diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour for which he underwent treatment in the UK and post treatment he was asked to take complete rest. . Irrfan Khan Admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai After Health Deteriorates (Details Inside).

Shoojit Sircar’s Tweet

My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute. — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) April 29, 2020

Statement On Irrfan Khan's Demise

“I trust, i have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”

Irrfan Khan Dies At 54

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai while battling a rare cancer. He was surrounded by his family as he breathed his last: Statement pic.twitter.com/Ca4BcmE9KR — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2020

Irrfan Khan started his film career in the year 1988 with a small role in the movie Salaam Bombay. In the coming few years, he continued to work in a handful of movies like Ek Doctor Ki Maut, Bada Din and Drishti. His breakthrough came with 2003’s Vishal Bhardwaj directed Maqbool. He went on star in blockbuster movies like Slumdog Millionaire, Haider, Piku, Hindi Medium. His role in Paan Singh Tomar (2011) won him the National Film Award for Best Actor. His last release was Angrezi Medium, which could not enjoy a long run at the theatres due to coronavirus lockdown.